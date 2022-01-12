Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is reportedly interesting in signing Wardlow when his deal with All Elite Wrestling eventually expires.

Reports last year stated that WWE wants to sign MJF when his deal expires in 2024, but it seems like he isn't the only AEW star that WWE is after.

WrestleVotes is reporting that people within WWE absolutely "love" Wardlow, and are "extremely interested" in bringing him in.

From the wording of WrestleVotes tweet, it seems like WWE's interest in Wardlow is very strong, so expect them to make him a very good offer when they are legally able to.

For what it's worth, GiveMeSport spoke to Wardlow about potentially working with WWE during an interview this week.

The AEW star told Louis Dangoor that while he'd be open to working with WWE if Tony Khan wanted him to, like in the Royal Rumble, he is happy with what he's doing now.

Wardlow even stated that he'd quite happily work for Tony Khan's promotion for the rest of his career:

If Tony Khan truly genuinely wanted to do that, I would be up for that. But that would have to be a "if Tony wants it". If it was if he was on the fence, I wouldn't do it. Obviously, the Royal Rumble is a historic event, it always lands around my birthday in January every year so it was always a special event for me as a kid. To be a part of that, I'm sure would be very cool. However, I am more than happy and content with AEW, and if I am bored and I die in AEW, I'm very happy.

