Arsenal star Leah Williamson has put pen to paper and signed a new contract with her girlhood club.

The defender has committed to a one-year extension on top of the terms she agreed last year.

With a new manager at the helm, a bulk of summer signings, and a club icon penning a new deal, the Gunners look well-equipped to take this season's title race all the way to the end.

Williamson is a highly valued member of the Arsenal team by both her teammates and coaches, but she is especially adored by the fans.

The No.6 has been with the North London outfit her entire career and supporters have watched her grow from a little girl in an oversized shirt, to playing at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup 50th anniversary final.

Since making her debut at 16, Williamson has made 111 appearances for Arsenal and has won the Women's Super League, FA Cup, and Continental Cup.

The club has released a heartwarming video to honour her already decorated career as a Gunner and to celebrate her new contract.

In the clip, we see Williamson's first Arsenal shirt — with Thierry Henry's name on the back — and her first season at the club in her baggy shorts. As the years tick by, Williamson is shown growing into the superstar she is today, all the way up to pulling on the captain's armband in 2021.

Now, with new commitments to her beloved Arsenal, it's just a matter of watching how far Williamson can go. As it stands, the Gunners are on track to clinch the WSL title and they will also be vying for their chance to lift the Champions League trophy once again.

"It’s a dream come true," Williamson told the Arsenal website after signing her new contract. "It was a dream come true the first time that I signed here and the feeling hasn’t changed.

"I’m as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here — at home — and I’m very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge."

