Tunisia vs Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations was absolutely crazy.

The tournament has got off to a fairly slow start with a host of 1-0 victories.

That was once again the case between Tunisia and Mali but that didn’t tell half the story.

Mali won the match 1-0 but it descended into chaos towards the end.

Firstly, the referee Janny Sikazwe tried to blow for full-time in the 85th-minute.

He soon realised his mistake and the play restarted.

When it did, he harshly sent off Mali's El Bilal Toure for a strong tackle. Despite VAR calling him over to take a second look, he stuck to his original decision.

Then, Sikazwe blew for full-time 20 seconds before the 90 minutes were up.

That's despite two lengthy VAR checks during the second half - the first of which was to award Tunisia a penalty, which Wahbi Khazri missed.

Unsurprisingly, Tunisia were absolutely furious with the referee at full-time.

Absolute carnage.

We can only assume the referee forgot to stop his watch during the water break and completely lost track of time. Surely the fourth official or one of his assistants could have helped him out, though.

As it turned out, Ibrahima Kone's 48th-minute penalty was the only goal of the match.

Tunisia were given the perfect opportunity to equalise with a penalty of their own with 13 minutes remaining but Khazri missed from 12 yards.

Then the match descended into chaos thanks to the referee.

Sikazwe somehow ended up upsetting both sets of teams after blowing up early TWICE as well as controversially sending off Toure.

But that wasn't the end of it.

After the two teams had left the pitch, the press conference were interrupted as AFCON officials insist the match must be completed with Sikazwe being replaced by the fourth official as referee.

However, Tunisia refused to return to the pitch knowing that he have grounds to appeal if the 90 minutes aren't completed.

We haven't heard the end of this one...

