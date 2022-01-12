Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has been out of the ring since last October and is itching to get going again – but the two-time heavyweight champion will have to wait a little while until he can get his hands on desired opponent, Oleksandr Usyk.

Instead, the Gypsy King has been ordered by the WBC to fight his mandatory – Dillian Whyte, with the fight yet to be arranged.

Despite a date being confirmed, Fury is wasting no time in getting back up to his ridiculously high standard by partaking in a ‘strict’ training camp.

His promoter, Frank Warren told talkSPORT: “Tyson wants to fight in the first quarter and we're working very hard to make that happen.

"He's in strict training at the moment, he just wants to get out there.

"We're all frustrated - the big frustration is that we've not managed to get the fight between him and Usyk for the four belts - that's the fight we all want to see.

"In the meantime, the WBC have ordered Tyson his mandatory against Whyte so that's been a bit of a diversion.

"What's his mindset? He just wants to get in the ring.

"He doesn't care who he fights he just wants to get in there. He's had one fight in two years now it's a long time."

Warren also confirmed the other week that Fury’s next bout will take place on March 26th but the venue and opponent are left to be decided.

With the opponent all but being confirmed as Dillian Whyte, the only thing left open to a decision is the venue – with a fight in Cardiff or at Old Trafford being the most likely of destinations.

Although it’s a shame we won’t be able to see the eagerly anticipated Fury vs Usyk fight just yet – what is great news for the boxing world we get the great pleasure of watching the man-mountain heavyweight back in action once again.

