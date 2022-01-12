Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's absolutely no doubting that Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Belgian shot-stopper has been in sparkling form at Real Madrid over the past few years and he's part of the reason why Los Blancos sit top of the La Liga table in 2021/22.

In pretty much every single match, Courtois pulls of a world-class save or two and he's proven to be worth every single penny of his £35 million transfer fee.

The 29-year-old moved to the Spanish capital from Chelsea in the summer of 2008. He was also a huge success in west London after displacing Petr Cech in the starting XI following three years on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Courtois won two Premier League and a Golden Glove award while operating as the Blues' number one.

Oh and he also gave Chelsea fans a taste of his most underrated skill - penalty taking.

In a pre-season clash versus Paris Saint-Germain, Courtois scored one of the best spot kicks you will see from any footballer anywhere in the world.

The 2015 International Champions Cup encounter between the two European heavyweights finished 1-1, taking the game to a penalty shootout.

Chelsea were then handed the opportunity to win the spot kick battle 6-5 thanks to Thiago Silva's miss and Jose Mourinho allowed Courtois to take responsibility from 12 yards.

And it proved to be a wise decision, with the Belgian 'keeper nearly bursting the net with a ridiculously powerful effort.

Check out the marvellous penalty here...

Video: Courtois' magnificent penalty for Chelsea vs PSG

The ball nearly got stuck in the top corner of the net, that's how good Courtois' penalty was. No shot-stopper in the world, including the man himself, would have got anywhere near the piledriver.

Yes, there's an element of 'taking a goal kick from 12 yards' to the effort, but it certainly worked, didn't it?

Of course, not all of Courtois' penalties for Chelsea were rip-roarers that would have left a prime Lev Yashin bemused.

In the 2017 Community Shield versus Arsenal, the lanky 'keeper was asked to take a spot kick and his woeful attempt went flying over the crossbar.

Video: Courtois' penalty fail for Chelsea vs Arsenal

That time, it really was a goal kick from 12 yards, only without a positive outcome...

