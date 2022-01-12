Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is now ‘more than capable’ of defeating Oleksandr Usyk following a change of his trainer before the eagerly anticipated rematch.

AJ has parted ways with his previous long-term coach, Rob McCracken, but the identity of his new trainer is yet to be revealed.

The Watford warrior appears to be taking drastic measures, switching up his approach altogether to try and avenge what was a humiliating last defeat in his own backyard.

The pair are set to face off again in April, with the fight looking to be held in Oleksandr Usyks homeland of Ukraine – most likely at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv.

Well known coach, Don Charles, has come out and stated that he believes the former unified heavyweight champion has a shot at regaining his title following the switch of his coaching staff.

He spoke with Boxing Social: "If that kid never ever boxes again or boxes and loses again, what he's achieved and what he's turned his life and his family's lives into and the effect he's had on boxing worldwide and all the children who are boxing in my gym, all the children that a boxing nationwide, worldwide, it's all because of Anthony Joshua.

Enter Giveaway

"I hope he goes and gets his victory. I think he's more than capable of avenging that loss.”

The decision to change trainer won’t have come lightly for Joshua, with McCracken being his coach for some time – so some are questioning whether this will be the right move for the 32-year-old.

But Charles has backed AJ on this and believes it will actually benefit him to have a new set of eyes overseeing his progression as he prepares for the next bout.

He said: "In life, you evaluate things, you look at things and examine. And whatever you feel that's good for you, then you do that.

"If he opts to go and change his team, that's up to him. If he feels he needs to move on to try to add to what he already has, then again, that's entirely up to him.

"He's looking at a few coaches and he's got every right to do so."

Despite the bitter end of the professional relationship, Charles does believe what McCracken achieved with Joshua was remarkable and won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

"What he and Robert have achieved, it's unthinkable.

If you turned around when he won the Olympic gold and told him, 'In ten years time, you're going to become the most recognised boxer on the planet worldwide.

"'You're going to make X amount of money but there are conditions. Those conditions are: you're going to lose to Andy Ruiz.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

"'You'll regain the title, but you're going to lose to Andy Ruiz and then you're also going to lose to a guy called Oleksandr Usyk.

"'Are you willing to take that or are you going to say no because I don't want those losses?' This is how life goes."

Only time will tell as to whether AJ’s decision on the switch was successful – all will be revealed in Ukraine in April.

News Now - Sport News