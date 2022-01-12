Tottenham transfer news: Bid tabled for 16-cap star Conte praised for 'a lot of quality'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that Steven Bergwijn could leave Tottenham for Ajax this month or potentially wait until the summer.

The 16-cap winger has been strongly linked with a return to Holland, although Bridge reckons that a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season is also a possibility.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

Having made just one start under Antonio Conte, Bergwijn doesn't appear completely part of the Italian's long-term plans, even though he praised him highly by saying that he has a lot of quality in Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Chelsea game.

Therefore, it wasn't a great surprise when Ajax launched a bid for him recently. According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, that offer was £15m, considerably less than what Tottenham paid PSV two years ago, which led to it being rejected.

Bergwijn was linked with the Eredivisie giants last summer, but with Spurs unable to bring in another winger, he stayed in North London.

But its continued to be a struggle for the 24-year-old, who hasn't started a Premier League game since August and has played just four times under Conte.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that talks remain ongoing between Tottenham and Ajax, and Bridge said that a loan move with a view to a permanent deal next summer remains an option for Bergwijn.

What did Bridge say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We do know that a bid has come in from Ajax. My understanding is that there has been a few bits of discussions, whether that's a £15m offer or a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for nearer the fee that Tottenham want.

"I know that Tottenham won't accept £15m, but that's the offer they had from Ajax."

Do Tottenham need Bergwijn?

Tottenham currently need Bergwijn more because he's a body rather than desperately wanting his actual quality.

In his two years at the club, he's scored just five goals and chipped in with only 10 assists in 64 appearances, which are extremely disappointing numbers considering he was directly involved in more goals (19) in his final half a season at PSV.

Therefore, should he leave this month or even next summer and someone like Adama Traore comes in and replaces him, he'll quickly be forgotten about.

