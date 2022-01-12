Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 are going to be releasing Title Update 4 in the near future and we have all of the details around a great new feature coming to the patch.

Title Updates are massively crucial for FIFA as they will sort out any bugs that need fixing and they also can change the game slightly when it comes to certain aspects needing to be balanced.

FIFA 22 does not have too many bugs but some of the ones they have can affect the gameplay massively, so it is good that they put a lot of work into these title updates.

Developers EA Sports FIFA have been really good at listening to the gaming community and their issues

FIFA 22 Title Update 4: New UEFA Super Cup Official Broadcast Package Confirmed

Many were loving the fact that at the start of FIFA 22, we were treated to the most official broadcast packages in the franchise, and it looks like even more will be added.

These broadcast packages are great additions to the game, and make players feel like they are getting the proper FIFA football experience.

The graphics are great and the cut scenes are superb, so it is great to see that the New UEFA Super Cup Official Broadcast Package has been confirmed.

For those who do not know, the UEFA Super Cup is the competition which sees the Champions League winner and the Europa League winner face off in a final to win another trophy.

For those who want to see more images of these Super Cup Broadcast Packages in FIFA, then have a look at some of the images in the tweet down below.

This is very exciting news and hopefully means there is a lot of great news when it comes to the future title updates that will come to the game in the next few months.

