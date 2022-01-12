Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'have to be in the conversation' over £27m big name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have to be in the running to sign long-term target Renato Sanches after becoming available during the January window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, who was appointed as the club's head coach last summer, has the opportunity to freshen up his squad before the transfer deadline passes at the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Sanches?

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, via Molineux News, revealed just a matter of days before the window opened for business that Wolves are looking 'quite closely' at acquiring Sanches.

Sanches has put some of Europe's biggest clubs on red alert after telling French newspaper L'Equipe, via the Mirror, that he is ready to secure a move away from Ligue 1 side Lille.

In an interview with French media outlet FootSur07, Lille president Olivier Letang has suggested that Sanches will be allowed to seal his exit if the right offer comes along this month.

But Wolves are not the big name's only suitors as, according to Spanish media outlet El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considering making a move despite there being doubts as to whether boss Xavi is interested.

In another interview with L'Equipe, via The Sun, Sanches has previously hinted that Arsenal and AC Milan have shown an interest.

What has Dean Jones said about Sanches?

Jones is aware that Sanches is available if one of his suitors are willing to part with the sum Lille are looking for during the January transfer window.

Sanches is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt and has entered the final 18 months of his £47,000-per-week contract in France.

Jones feels Wolves must be in the running to secure Sanches' services while his Lille future remains uncertain.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I think if he's available, they have to be in that conversation."

What happened during Wolves' pursuit of Sanches last summer?

Lage was also keen on Sanches during the summer transfer window, with The Athletic's Tim Spiers revealing Wolves came "as close as you could be" to sealing the deal.

Although the 24-year-old was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury in August, Wolves continued to pursue the 32-cap Portugal international until ending talks when they failed to come to an agreement with his current employers over a loan move.

But it appears heading to Molineux was not a forgone conclusion as, in an interview with L'Equipe via MailOnline, Sanches revealed he was on the verge of joining Barcelona before going under the knife.

