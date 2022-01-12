Everton transfer news: Benitez target once valued at £63m 'would be open' to January move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A expert Adam Clancy reckons that Alexis Sanchez is unhappy at Inter Milan and would be open to a move to Everton this month.

Rafael Benitez will be hoping to improve his squad before the window closes and has been offered the chance to sign the former Arsenal and Manchester United winger.

What's the latest news with Sanchez?

According to The Sun, the Toffees have been offered the 33-year-old on a free transfer despite having 18 months left on his Inter contract. The report says that Benitez is worried that he might lose one of Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Sanchez a possible replacement.

The once-valued £63m attacker might have won Serie A last season, but his struggles in recent years have continued in Italy. In 87 appearances, he's scored 14 goals and laid on 21 assists.

His time back in Serie A came following a bizarre 18 months with Manchester United when he scored a mere five goals in 45 games. Despite that blip, Sanchez's overall record in the Premier League is an outstanding one having been directly involved in 96 goals in just over than 150 matches.

Therefore, having played arguably the best football of his career in England with Arsenal, Clancy reckons that a move to Goodison Park would appeal to the Chile international.

What did Clancy say about Sanchez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Sanchez isn't entirely happy. He put up an Instagram story earlier in the season about Ferraris being left on garages or something like that, so I think he would be open to a move."

Do Everton need Sanchez?

It almost feels disrespectful to suggest that Everton would reject the chance to sign someone in the calibre of Sanchez. But perhaps his name and what he's done previously at Arsenal would be more appealing than what he would actually bring.

Sanchez was one of, it not the best player in the Premier League for long periods of his time at Arsenal. But having recently turned 33 and not getting any younger, it's unclear exactly what he would bring to Everton and whether he would actually be an upgrade on either of Demarai Gray or even Andros Townsend.

After all, this is a player who's only scored 16 goals in all competitions across his last three-and-a-half years.

