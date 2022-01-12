Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe wants to sign £15m goalscoring midfielder this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Keith Downie has been told that Eddie Howe and his Newcastle coaching staff are keen on signing Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell.

The Magpies have made an impressive start to the transfer window by signing Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

But Newcastle aren't finished yet, and Downie said that Cantwell is another player that Howe is keeping a close eye on.

What's the latest news with Cantwell?

As well as Downie's update, the Telegraph have also reported that Newcastle are interested in signing the 23-year-old this month.

Cantwell first caught the eye in Norwich's last season in the Premier League in 2019-2020 when he scored six goals and laid on two assists. Even more impressively, he showed his ability to turn up in the big games, with three of those six strikes coming against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Norwich would end up getting relegated, but Cantwell stayed loyal to his boyhood club despite interest from Leeds, and played a key part in another promotion the following campaign, chipping in with 13 more goal involvements as the Canaries romped to the title once again.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When Does it Open, When Does it Close, Latest Transfer News and More

But Cantwell, valued at £15m, has hardly had a look-in this season. Since starting the opening three Premier League matches, he's featured just five times and has played less than 200 top-flight minutes.

He did come back into the fold to some extent under Dean Smith, but 126 minutes across his first seven league matches would suggest that he isn't massively fancied by the current Norwich boss.

Therefore, perhaps a January exit might be the best option for the £18m-rated attacker, who Downie believes impressed Howe when Norwich faced Bournemouth in the 2019-2020 campaign.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Downie say about Cantwell?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "A contact of mine is saying that Eddie Howe and his team are keen on him because they've played against him before at Bournemouth."

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Would Cantwell start for Newcastle?

Cantwell, who was once described as having "god-given" talent, offers plenty of versatility, which is always an appeal for clubs. He has previously played across the front three and even in a deeper midfield role.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

But Cantwell has spent the majority of his Norwich career playing wide-left. And at Newcastle, that position is currently occupied by Allan Saint-Maximin, who is arguably their most important player having been directly involved in seven of their 19 Premier League goals this season.

Therefore, whilst Cantwell could still become a starter should he sign for Newcastle, it's unlikely to be in his natural left-sided position, but that's not to say he wouldn't be another good addition.

News Now - Sport News