FIFA 22 TOTY: Rio Ferdinand Names Cristiano Ronaldo in his Team of the Year Squad

Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should feature as of the Team of the Year (TOTY) squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT).

Voting has opened relating to what is easily the biggest and most popular promo of the year and many have been having their say regarding who should make the infamous team, with now

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Mohamed Salah and Ronaldo were just a handful of Premier League players that are among the nominations.

As a result, Ferdinand took the opportunity to select his team. Not based on what certain individuals are like to play in the game, as we doubt the former Premier League and Champions League winner has had much time to play this year.

But despite the Red Devils not having the best season this year, Ferdinand decided to add his former teammate into his TOTY side regardless.

FIFA 22 TOTY Rio Ferdinand

As per Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, here is the full squad that the ex-England international put forward to make TOTY:

Mendy

Walker

Ruben Dias

Rudiger

Joao Cancelo

Muller

Kante

Veratti

Salah

Ronaldo

Lewandowski

Some may find Ronaldo's inclusion controversial this year. But from a gamer's perspective, he definitely brings value to the TOTY squad as his standard card is one of the best in FIFA 22.

If EA were to include the Portugal captain, we would not be surprised. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who makes the squad, and Honourable Mentions.

