Leeds transfer news: Radrizzani 'willing to push boat out and spend more' amid Bielsa issue

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Leeds United could spend big money this month to sign a new central midfielder.

The club have been dealing with the absence of Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks and O’Rourke thinks that there could be a deal done for a new player in the position in the coming weeks.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

They have been in pretty poor form, despite that recent 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

That victory moved the club eight points clear of the Clarets, who remain 18th in the Premier League table.

However, they were eliminated from the FA Cup over the weekend as they lost 2-0 to West Ham United and are now on a run of winning just one game in six, including a 7-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City and a 4-1 thrashing to Arsenal.

They have struggled without Phillips in midfield, as he has been out since the draw with Brentford, and is not scheduled to return to action until February.

Leeds have been linked with a potential move to sign a midfielder this month, with owner Andrea Radrizzani apparently keen to spend to strengthen the position.

Graham Smyth, of the Yorkshire Evening Post, has reported that Leeds are expected to buy a midfielder before the end of the month and O’Rourke has now revealed that there is a significant budget in place for Marcelo Bielsa to spend.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: "The one position where I think the Leeds owner, Andrea Radrizzani, is willing to maybe push the boat out and spend a bit more, is for that central midfielder."

Do Leeds need a new midfielder?

Desperately.

They absolutely have to find some back-up to Phillips who they can rotate in and out of the squad as the season continues.

Without the England international, Leeds have looked immensely vulnerable; they haven’t actually kept a clean sheet during the time he has been out.

If they are to arrest the slide that they have been on, and start climbing the table, they really need to sign a new midfielder this month in order to give themselves a fighting chance of winning games regularly.

There is clearly a desire to get a new midfielder in; they have to spend whatever is necessary to ensure Bielsa isn’t left short in the position any longer.

