Villa Park transfer news: 'No denying that' - Aston Villa 'like' £50m England star

The Athletic’s Aston Villa correspondent Gregg Evans has confirmed that the club are interested in a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United but has admitted that there is a very small chance of a deal being done.

Villa are trying to strengthen the squad under the management of Steven Gerrard in the January transfer window.

What’s the latest with Villa?

They appear to be making serious moves in the transfer window.

Villa have already done a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan and have also been heavily linked with a potential move to sign Lucas Digne from Everton.

The left-back has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park and reports suggest that he will become Gerrard’s second signing of the window.

They have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as the club aim to revitalise the spine of the side at Villa Park.

Phillips plays in a very similar position to Bissouma, as he also looks to break up play and link defence and attack for Leeds, although he is currently injured.

Nevertheless, Evans has confirmed that there is interest from Villa in doing a deal to bring the England international, who has been hailed as "fantastic" by Alan Shearer, into the club, although there are likely to be a number of hurdles in the way of any deal.

What has Evans said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “Yes they like him, there’s no denying that. Whether there’s even a one per cent chance of getting him is another matter.”

Would Phillips move to Villa?

Probably not.

It should be said here that the club have already secured a major coup by signing Coutinho and would pull off another one if they manage to get Digne in as well.

But Phillips, surely, would want to play Champions League football if he does decide to leave Leeds.

He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City and a move of that magnitude makes a lot more sense than a move to Villa.

Leeds have struggled at times this season but they have also fallen victim to injuries; last season, they finished four points ahead of Villa.

It would be a sideways step; Evans is absolutely right that this deal is remarkably unlikely.

