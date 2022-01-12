Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor Benn could fight Maurice Hooker as an alternative to Adrien Broner, his promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

The Matchroom Boxing chief revealed three names are currently being discussed to face the 25-year-old in his next fight in April following his knockout win over Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

But it's unlikely Broner will be the one who gets the nod in the end as the American continues to work his way back to fitness after a lengthy layoff.

Speaking to DAZN, Hearn said: “He’ll be out in April and we’re just finalising his fight now.

“We’d love the [Adrien] Broner fight but we’ll have to see.

"I like Robert Guerrero, I like Maurice Hooker. I like all these kinds of fights because they give us names with profile and they’re the right tests.”

Hearn also revealed that Broner is taking his comeback very seriously as 'he would like a warm-up fight in March if possible' - which would effectively rule him out of being in the frame to fight Benn a month later.

He added: "I have spoken to Broner and ideally he wants a fight before he fights Conor because he is on this crusade of seriousness, can you believe?

"He wants to have one last run at it and that means being prepared for the Conor fight.

"He stressed he is ready to fight Conor Benn but that he would like a warm-up fight in March if possible."

Benn, who is the son of former two-division world champion Nigel, enjoyed an astonishing breakout year in 2021.

And Hearn attributes his growing popularity to his all-action style of fighting.

He continued: “The backstory with Conor is better than you’ll ever get. He’s exciting. You never see him in a bad fight.

"I really believe that he’s a superstar in the making, and that’s why I’m so hellbent on getting it right.

"2022 is the year when I think he should challenge for a world title. Two more fights and I think he’ll be ready.”

