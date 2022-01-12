Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could wrap up £55m 'double deal' by the weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have set their sights on welcoming Hugo Ekitike and Diego Carlos to St James' Park before they face Watford in a huge clash this weekend, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Premier League strugglers will do battle on Tyneside with Watford, two points better off than the Magpies, sitting just outside of the relegation zone.

Having already signed Kieran Trippier for £12million, Newcastle are now close to signing Chris Wood after meeting the Burnley man's £25million release clause but it appears they want to take the tally of new arrivals to four within the next few days.

What's the latest news involving Ekitike and Carlos?

MailOnline have revealed that Newcastle are in talks to sign Reims striker Ekitike, who is open to sealing a switch to St James' Park.

However, the report suggests the Magpies value the French wonderkid lower than his current employers' £25million asking price.

The Tyneside club are not Ekitike's only suitors as West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also understood to be interested.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been particularly keen to bolster his attacking options after it was confirmed that Callum Wilson is facing eight weeks on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Howe has not given up hope of signing Sevilla centre-half Carlos despite seeing an initial bid rejected by the Spanish club last week.

According to The Sun, Carlos has emerged as Newcastle's top defensive target after failing to tempt Lille into selling Sven Botman.

The report suggests Sevilla are looking to recoup upwards of £30million for the 28-year-old Brazilian.

What has Dean Jones said about Ekitike and Carlos?

Jones has revealed that Newcastle are pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Ekiteke and Carlos.

The transfer insider has even claimed the Magpies are hoping to tie up both deals before they return to action on Saturday.

However, he has his doubts over whether that is achievable in the current market.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ekiteke is genuine. They're trying to close in on that and Diego Carlos as well.

"They'd love to get both of those deals done by the weekend if they can. I'm not sure if there will be time but they're giving it a go."

How have Ekitike and Carlos performed so far this season?

Ekitike may only be 19, but he has shown great promise by racking up eight goals and four assists since the campaign got underway.

That is despite the teenager going into the current term having previously been afforded just two Ligue 1 outings totalling 86 minutes.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Carlos has continued to be a regular fixture in Sevilla's backline.

In fact, the Europa League winner and Olympic gold medallist has missed just 90 minutes of La Liga action and displayed the threat he possesses in the opposition's penalty area by finding the back of the net twice.

