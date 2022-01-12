Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Miro (formerly Rusev) has got into such amazing shape that he looks borderline unrecognisable from when he first debut in WWE.

Rusev made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2014, just shy of eight years ago now.

The Bulgarian was always a big guy, but has gotten himself into serious shape compared to his first few years in WWE.

As can be seen below, Rusev - who now goes by Miro in AEW - has toned down completely, lost some weight, and seemingly put on some additional muscle.

Rusev has also cut his hair and got a new beard, all which add to his look and help make him look like the complete package.

Rusev was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of a cost-cutting measure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He would debut for AEW later that year at Miro, and has gone on to become one of the promotion's most valuable players after a rocky start.

Miro's real-life wife Lana was released by WWE in April of last year, but unlike her husband, has not gone on to stay involved with wrestling, although that may change.

This comes as we also recently covered the insane transformation of fellow former WWE star Enzo Amore, who has also gotten himself into tremendous shape, which you can read more about by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News