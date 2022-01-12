Southampton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £20m Saints target who 'causes havoc'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Angers forward and Southampton target Mohamed-Ali Cho is a player who can cause "havoc", says Ligue 1 expert Adam White.

The 17-year-old has allegedly been watched by many Premier League clubs and is being linked with a move to St Mary's.

What is the latest news involving Cho?

Last month, The Sun reported that Southampton are interested in signing Cho in a move that could cost the south coast outfit £20m.

The same report also claims that other top-flight teams like Chelsea have been watching the French youngster, with scouts from the European champions thought to be pleased with what they have seen.

Cho has played almost 20 league games this season, scoring just the two goals in the first half of Angers' Ligue 1 campaign.

However, as stated in The Sun's article, the U21 France international has still impressed with his "quick" and "skilful" displays.

What has White said about Cho?

If Southampton sign Cho, White is confident he is the sort of player who could cause absolute havoc for them, but the Get French Football News journalist has warned that his finishing is not quite there yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, White said: "He plays almost like an inside forward as part of a two. He progresses the play a lot, stretches defences a lot and causes havoc, but he isn't the most clinical of finishers. And at 17, he's got a long way to develop and a long way to grow."

Should Southampton sign Cho?

Cho is a player who certainly looks like he has a lot of potential. He has to for the likes of Chelsea and Southampton to be tracking him at his young age. However, at £20m, you would have to question if a deal makes sense for an outfit such as the Saints.

It is a lot of money for a club like Southampton, though the recent takeover at St Mary's may make it a more plausible deal than before.

Still, Ralph Hasenhuttl needs proven quality if he is to take the team up the table and steer them away from relegation battles.

At this stage of his career, how many games is Cho going to win for Southampton? White has pointed to the fact that his finishing needs work, which is more than understandable given that he is still just 17 years of age, and that reflects in his goal stats. So ultimately the answer to that question is probably not a lot.

