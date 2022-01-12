Newcastle transfer news: Magpies make huge decision on 68-goal Premier League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie insists that Newcastle United will not be signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal this month.

The Gabon international had been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park after falling out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta but Downie has revealed that the club do not intend to pursue a move for his signature.

What’s the latest with Aubameyang?

The striker has been out of the Arsenal side in recent weeks.

The club confirmed in December that the striker had fallen foul of the club’s disciplinary rules and had subsequently been stripped of the captaincy.

He was not selected against West Ham United, and has not been in the squad since the statement, having also missed the game prior, against Southampton.

The Gunners only lost one of those games in the Premier League, going down 2-1 to Manchester City, and were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Championship club Nottingham Forest.

When Aubameyang has been in the side, he has struggled for form, scoring just four times, and going six appearances without a goal before his punishment.

Newcastle had been touted as a potential destination for the former Borussia Dortmund man but Downie believes that the wages are prohibitive, even for a club with Newcastle’s immense financial resources.

Aubameyang, per Downie, is currently earning £300,000-per-week and is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt; his contract runs until the end of next season.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I have had a steer on Aubameyang from the club earlier this week that it's a no to him. I think the reason for that is he's on over £300,000-per-week and they won't pay that."

Should Newcastle pay up?

No.

The analysis can’t end there, but it’s a very simple answer to a very simple question.

Aubameyang has proven himself to be a disruptive influence in the Arsenal dressing room and his form has not been good enough that he can be indulged anymore.

Newcastle do have the required cash to do a deal, should they want to, but they are absolutely right to swerve it.

Aubameyang is ageing and will turn 33 later this year.

Paying a player with clear behavioural issues, and who isn’t scoring goals, £300,000-per-week is no way to behave after their investment from the Public Investment Fund.

