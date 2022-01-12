Leeds transfer news: 49ers could reap rewards as Marcelo Bielsa eyes £10.8m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Signing Brenden Aaronson could make business sense for Leeds United on and off the pitch because of the San Francisco 49ers being expected to take full control of the Elland Road club within the next two years, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Aaronson became the most expensive United States-based homegrown player in Major League Soccer history when he left Philadelphia Union for RB Salzburg in 2020 and it appears Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen to strike a deal this month.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

Heading into the transfer window, the Sunday People claimed Salzburg creative midfielder Aaronson had been added to Bielsa's shortlist of targets.

The report suggests Aaronson's athletic attributes are a key reason for catching the Argentinian's eye and Leeds' precarious Premier League position has highlighted the Whites' need to add reinforcements.

It appears the American could be open to making the switch to Elland Road as he has previously revealed his dream is to play in the English top flight.

However, it is not expected to be an easy deal for Leeds to conclude as Salzburg are understood to be planning to keep the 21-year-old on their books until the end of the season.

Bielsa could look to strengthen his options in the centre of the park after Kalvin Phillips was ruled out for two months due to sustaining a hamstring injury.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Aaronson?

O'Rourke believes acquiring Aaronson could be a shrewd business move by Leeds, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

The journalist reckons the 15-cap United States international, who is valued at £10.8million by Transfermarkt, would get the club's supporters off their seats.

He also feels there is a possibility that Aaronson will end up at Elland Road despite Salzburg wanting the midfielder to remain in Austria.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He is a young, exciting American player and with Leeds' links with the 49ers, maybe that might be a good commercial deal to do for the club as well. I think that might be a possibility."

What does O'Rourke mean by Leeds' links with the 49ers?

It was revealed by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein that NFL side San Francisco 49ers are set to assume 100 per cent control of Leeds by the start of 2024.

The report claims the investment arm of the American Football franchise - 49ers Enterprises - has an option to rule over the club by January 2024 in a deal which would include ownership of Elland Road and could be worth as much as £475million.

It is now a year since the 49ers Enterprises increased their minority ownership stake in the Premier League club to 37 per cent.

