Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £40m maestro 'ideal' for Toffees

Rafael Benitez and Everton need someone like Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from Molineux, and Brown believes he would be ideal for the Toffees.

What is the latest news involving Neves?

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keen on signing Neves this month and could make an offer of around £35m to land the Portuguese star.

However, according to the same report, Wolves are only willing to listen to offers upwards of £40m as they look to keep hold of one of their key players.

Premier League interest in Neves is not new, with Goal reporting back in 2018 that both United and their rivals Manchester City wanted to sign the Portugal international.

Arsenal have also tried to sign Neves, making contact with Wolves before the start of this season, according to The Athletic. It shows just how highly rated he is up and down the country.

What has Brown said about Neves and Everton?

Should Neves show a real desire to leave Wolves, it looks like there could be a real scramble for his signature.

Regarding Everton, luring the ex-Porto man to Goodison Park would probably be a difficult task given some of the teams that have shown an interest in him. But Brown is convinced he is the sort of player the Toffees need.

The Daily Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "In my opinion, they need someone who sits. They need an anchoring midfielder who sits but he's a playmaker who has a range of passing, so someone like Ruben Neves is ideal for that sort of role."

What would Neves bring to Everton?

Brown put it nicely, a range of passing, something that Neves has displayed since joining Wolves from Porto back in 2017.

As per WhoScored, Neves is averaging six long balls per game, which is the highest in Bruno Lage's squad.

He also makes the most passes per match in his team, averaging 56.2, showing his importance at Molineux.

All things considered, you can see why the likes of United and Arsenal are admirers of the player. And it would not be a surprise if more clubs, such as Everton, joined the fan club.

Could the Toffees do with a midfielder like him? The answer to that question is every team probably could. Unfortunately, though, an individual like Neves is not easy to buy as this transfer window and ones in the past have shown.

