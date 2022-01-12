Ibrox transfer news: Van Bronckhorst could land 'fantastic signing' with deal for £5.8m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A expert Conor Clancy believes that Rangers would be securing a “fantastic signing” if they manage to lure Andreas Skov Olsen to the club this month.

The Scottish giants have been linked with a potential £5m move to sign the 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

What’s the latest with Rangers?

They have been in genuinely excellent form in the Scottish Premiership.

Playing under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Steven Gerrard left to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.

They have only lost once this season, with that defeat coming against Dundee United in just the second game of the campaign.

Rangers have only dropped points in three other games, with all of those being draws, and they have won all of their last nine games.

Van Bronckhorst’s side are currently six points ahead of second-placed Celtic in the table, and are being linked with strengthening the squad this month.

They have already secured a deal to sign James Sands on loan from New York City and they are now being heavily linked with a potential swoop for Skov Olsen, who is 6ft 2in.

The Denmark international has won 15 caps for his country and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, laying on two assists.

Clancy believes he is playing for a club where he is not allowed to express himself properly and thinks that a move to Rangers would allow him to thrive under some creative freedom.

What did Clancy say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the editor-in-chief of Forza Italian Football said: “The feeling about Bologna with Mihajlovic is that they aren’t allowed to play the way the players want and need to play so he’s being restricted by quite a pragmatic coach.

“But I do think there’s a lot of talent in him and if he were to go somewhere like Rangers, who knows, that would allow him to be a little more expressive, I think he would be a fantastic signing.”

Would Skov Olsen improve Rangers?

The winger is a really interesting prospect.

He hasn’t exactly scored a truckload of goals or laid on a number of assists during his time at Bologna but he remains a youngster, and a move to the Scottish Premiership would allow him to thrive, as he drops a level.

Per fbref, he is excellent when it comes to both blocks and clearances, along with assists and his passes attempted.

He is also statistically comparable to Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco, Lille’s Jonathan Bamba, and Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

That is an excellent trio of players, and Rangers would absolutely improve if they sign Skov Olsen; he is valued at £5.85m by Transfermarkt.

