Wolves transfer news: £40m Bruno Lage favourite 'likely to leave Molineux'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is 'likely to leave' Molineux amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Wolves broke their transfer record to secure Neves' services four-and-a-half years ago, forking out £15.8million to beat the Red Devils, Chelsea and Liverpool to the Porto ace, but it appears his days with the club may be numbered.

What's the latest news involving Neves?

The Sun revealed last week that Manchester United are determined to sign Neves before the January transfer window slams shut.

The report suggested the Red Devils could lodge a bid of £35million and Wolves are believed to be open to offers upwards of £40million despite Neves being happy at Molineux.

United were also linked with the 26-cap Portugal international during the summer and it appears the change of management, which has seen Ralf Rangnick placed in interim charge until the end of the season, has not ended their pursuit.

However, Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is keen to keep Neves at the club and hailed the central midfielder's performance after recording their first win at Old Trafford since 1980 earlier this month.

Enter Giveaway

Neves has entered the final 18 months of his current Molineux contract, which is worth £58,000-per-week.

What has Dean Jones said about Neves?

Jones believes Neves' stint at Wolves is coming to an end and the Molineux club are bracing themselves for bids.

The journalist reckons the 24-year-old is not the only key player under Lage's guidance who will be attracting interest over the course of the next two windows, with Adama Traore already in talks over a £20million switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "We all know that Ruben Neves is likely to leave.

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"There will be bids for some other players in that squad between now and the end of the summer window as well."

How much of a blow would Neves' departure be for Wolves?

Lage was appointed as Wolves' head coach in June, replacing the departed Nuno Espirito Santo, but the change of personnel in the dugout has not altered Neves' standing in the team.

He has made 18 starts under his fellow countryman and only failed to be involved in one Premier League encounter this season.

1 of 10 What year did the Molineux stadium become Wolves' home? 1899 1909 1889 1879

Therefore, it is clear that Lage sees Neves as a key member of his squad and he is closing in on 200 appearances for his current employers.

Neves' exit would also disappoint the Wolves faithful as Neves has previously won the club's player of the year award and was recently named the Molineux-based club's best player of 2021.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News