Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles eye £15m 'skilful finisher' with 'fantastic movement'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace target Bamba Dieng is a 'very, very talented striker' according to journalist Adam White, amid speculation that he could depart Marseille in the January transfer window.

According to French outlet La Provence, there are a handful of Premier League clubs eager to secure the 21-year-old's services over the comings weeks.

What is the latest news involving Dieng?

The report states that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United are also interested in signing Dieng alongside Palace, with the Magpies reportedly contemplating making an €18 million (£15m) offer.

However, the Senegal international is believed to be happy in the south of France at this moment in time and features heavily in manager Jorge Sampaoli's plans.

That could make any potential deal for the diminutive forward complicated but doesn't rule out the possibility of him making the switch to the English top-flight this winter.

Dieng only arrived at the Stade Vélodrome in October 2020 and was immediately loaned back to his boyhood club Diambars FC before linking up with OM's first-team squad last summer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Since then, the African has established himself as a regular in Sampaoli's setup, featuring from the off on 10 occasions in all competitions this season.

Although Dieng has only scored four goals and provided one assist in his 20 outings for Marseille this term, White believes he is a 'very, very skillful finisher' who needs time to improve.

What has White said about Dieng?

The journalist states that Palace will be securing the services of a 'goalscorer' if they sign Dieng even though he is far from the finished article.

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

White told GiveMeSport: “For Palace, yes (he would be a good signing) because he's a talented player, he’s a goalscorer. His movement's fantastic, very, very skillful finisher. But for him as a player, he needs time.

"So, Marseille is a good place for him to be at the moment, but if Palace can get him, then they're getting a very, very talented striker.”

Do Palace need another striker?

Patrick Vieira snapped up former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in his first transfer window at the helm of the south London outfit, and has been heavily linked with a move for Eddie Nketiah in recent weeks, although Mikel Arteta has now declared he will stay until the end of the season.

The former France under-21 international has significantly added to Palace's firepower in his first few months at the club, providing eight goal contributions in his opening 18 outings.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Crystal Palace footballer from the 1990s? Simon Osborn Paul Bodin Jamie Moralee Darren Patterson

Edouard's form has also extracted the best out of Christian Benteke - who has found the back of the net on four occasions.

But the big Belgian is set to turn 32 next season, while loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to imminently depart after failing to impress throughout his 12-month stint with the capital club.

Therefore, another striker may well be high up on Vieira's wish list over the next couple of transfer windows as he aims to complete his overhaul of Palace's first-team squad.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News