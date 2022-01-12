Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye £16.2m gem who outperformed Messi & Mbappe in 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United target Seko Fofana has been 'absolutely outrageously good' for current club RC Lens throughout 2021, according to journalist Adam White.

The 26-year-old was a crucial cog in a side that finished seventh in the Ligue 1 standings last term and has carried his impressive form over into the current campaign.

What is the latest news involving Fofana?

Fofana spearheaded Lens' push for European football in 2020/21, despite being a newly-promoted team, scoring two goals and providing a further four assists in 30 top-flight appearances.

And the Ivory Coast international is attempting to inspire his side to go one better this time around, having found the back of the net on seven occasions in all competitions, propelling Franck Haise's charges up to sixth place.

The midfielder's eye-catching performances throughout the calendar year didn't go unnoticed either, with Fofana claiming Get French Football News's 100 panel award.

It's an accolade dished out to the most impressive player over the age of 21 in French football, and the box-to-box dynamo beat the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar to the prize.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Fofana's outstanding displays also appear to have caught the eye overseas, though, with Newcastle reportedly amongst his extensive list of admirers.

According to FootMercato, the Magpies are joined by Marseille, AC Milan and Atalanta in the pursuit for his signature alongside some other unnamed English clubs.

What has White been saying about Fofana?

After a string of outstanding showings, Fofana - who is valued at £16.2 million by Transfermarkt - has certainly impressed White.

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

The reporter told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I think it's probably a good move for someone like Newcastle if possible. He’s 26, he won our TFM 100 this year for the best player over 2021 in France.

"He beat Kylian Mbappe, who came second, and Lionel Messi came fourth. So, he’s been absolutely outrageously good this year.”

Would Fofana be a good signing for Newcastle?

Throughout his 18-month stay at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Fofana has established himself as one of the most promising and dominant engine room operators in the top-flight.

As per FBref.com, the former Manchester City youth star is in the 98th percentile for non-penalty expected goals, total shots and progressive passes received for players in his position over the last year.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Fofana is also in the 95th percentile for dribbles completed, 93rd for touches in the attacking penalty area and 91st for progressive carries, highlighting his top-class talent.

Therefore, Howe would be signing an extremely accomplished midfielder if Newcastle follow up their interest, potentially providing a significant boost to their survival chances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News