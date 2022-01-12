Leeds transfer news: Bielsa eyes £16.2m star with 'four lungs' and 'energy to burn'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Conor Clancy believes Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez has what it takes to thrive at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa.

Nandez has been linked with Leeds in recent transfer windows, and a move to Elland Road could still be on the horizon for the 26-year-old.

What's the latest news involving Nandez?

Leeds were keen on bringing in a midfielder at the start of the season, and they were reportedly interested in Nandez, as well as Rodrigo De Paul.

However, De Paul opted to join Atletico Madrid, while Nandez remains at Cagliari for now. The Serie A club have struggled this term, though, and currently find themselves in the bottom three of Italy's top-flight.

Speculation persists that Leeds could make another move for the 49-cap international before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Clancy said about Nandez?

Clancy feels that Nandez and De Paul have different skillsets, and has indicated that it is not worth comparing the duo.

He does believe that Nandez, who Transfermarkt value at £16.2m, does have the necessary attributes to succeed in the Premier League, though, if he does move to England in January.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Clancy said: “He’s a very different player to De Paul, but he’s got energy to burn. I mean, he’s probably got about four lungs, and I think you need that if you’re going to play for Bielsa.”

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Would Nandez be a welcome addition to Leeds' squad?

Absolutely.

When he was linked with Leeds in the summer, it seemed that Nandez would be a useful addition to Leeds' side, but it was not necessarily a deal that they had to get across the line given that they finished inside the top half last term.

However, things have changed since. Marcelo Bielsa's squad has been decimated by injuries in recent months, and their midfield looks particularly threadbare at the moment with Kalvin Phillips sidelined.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Leeds footballer from the 1990s? Peter Haddock John McClelland Andy Williams Mervyn Day

They are currently relying on Adam Forshaw to hold things together in the middle of the park, and his own fitness history has been a significant issue over the years.

Therefore, Bielsa could do with bringing in some reinforcements to help his side move further clear of the relegation zone, and signing a player like Nandez who can run for days and offers quality on the ball would be an excellent starting point.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When Does it Open, When Does it Close, Latest Transfer News and More

News Now - Sport News