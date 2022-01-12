Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 have an abundance of Squad Building Challenges in very popular game mode Ultimate Team and leaks have revealed three new SBC's coming to the game very soon.

Squad Building Challenges are great in the game for many reasons as they can give players a lot of great rewards including packs, kits and special upgraded players.

It is great to see the developers EA Sports FIFA provide so much content for the gaming community throughout the course of the year, including lots of new promos as well as these Squad Building Challenges.

Be sure to be constantly keeping an eye on FIFA 22, as these Squad Building Challenges come out on a daily basis.

FIFA 22: Leaks Reveal Three New SBC'S Coming To Ultimate Team

Everyone in the gaming community loves to find out the latest content coming to FIFA 22 and in the past it would have been hard to trust leakers as they were not that reliable when it came to the football game.

FIFA 22 leaks nowadays always seem to be correct all the time, so when you do see a leak you can be pretty certain it is true.

These latest leaks have surfaced on Twitter and have been revealed by very reliable leaker Donk Trading. The account revealed that the three upcoming FUT Squad Building Challenges are:

A Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC

Patrick Schick POTM SBC

An ICON player pick SBC

These are some very exciting squad building challenges coming to the game and no doubt that will require a lot of high rated players in order to complete them.

Make sure you are stocking up your club with some fodder and you have an abundance of players rated 84-90 that you are happy to put into an SBC. The Patrick Schick POTM SBC is probably going to be the cheapest squad to build out of the three that have been leaked.

There looks to be at least three - four SBC's being released on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team every day, but they all will expire at a certain point, so make sure that you log onto FIFA as soon as you can so that you do not miss out.

Will you be completing any of these squad building challenges? Let us know!

