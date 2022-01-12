Anfield transfer news: Liverpool 'tracking' £45m goalscoring sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have been tracking Lille striker Jonathan David for a long time, says Ligue 1 expert Adam White.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with the Reds one team said to be interested.

What is the latest news involving David?

Last month, French outlet L'Equipe (via Rousing The Kop) reported that several clubs have their eyes on David, including Liverpool.

Since then, it has been claimed that Arsenal technical director Edu has held talks with the Canada international's agent ahead of a potential summer move, so he certainly does not look to be short of suitors.

The above comes as no surprise, as David has been in excellent form this season. In 27 games, the Lille star has scored 16 goals, with three of those coming in the Champions League.

Enter Giveaway

It takes him past his tally from last season (13), with still plenty of games left to play, showing the extent of his development this term.

What has White said about David to Liverpool?

White has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been monitoring David for a while now, which means a move could indeed be on the cards here.

Speaking to GMS, the Get French Football News journalist said: "Liverpool have been tracking him for a long time and their name continually pops up when talking about a potential move."

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Should David join Liverpool?

The chance to work under Jurgen Klopp, play in a world-class team and compete for the Premier League title could entice David.

However, you would have to question if the former Gent man, who could cost €55m (around £45m) if a recent Jeunes Footeux report is to be believed, is going to get regular game time at Anfield.

Klopp has shown his loyalty to Roberto Firmino down the years, playing the Brazilian in over 300 matches, while Diogo Jota continues to deliver the goods when called upon.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Liverpool signed in the January transfer window? Zak Whitbread Marko Grujic Carl Medjani Paul Anderson

The Portugal international scored 10 goals in the first half of Liverpool's Premier League campaign this term, so he is not a player you can easily discard.

With all of that in mind, perhaps a move to Arsenal would be the better choice for David. A route into their starting XI simply looks easier.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the Emirates is in doubt after his recent disciplinary breach, while Alexandre Lacazette will be a free agent in the summer, so there could be room for a new No.9 like David.

News Now - Sport News