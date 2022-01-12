Man United transfer news: 6'2 England star wants Old Trafford exit 'as soon as possible'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Henderson is desperate to seal an exit from Manchester United as soon as possible, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Henderson has found his opportunities limited and enjoyed just 68 minutes of action since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager in November.

What's the latest news involving Henderson?

Rangnick has revealed that Henderson has asked to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

However, the goalkeeper has been left frustrated after the German turned down his request and insisted he does not want to make any changes to his options between the sticks.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has alleged that Henderson is is 'really unhappy' with his current situation at United and 'pushing for a move away'.

He also suggested that Newcastle United, who are now the richest club in world football thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, are interested in striking a deal which would take Henderson to St James' Park.

It appears Newcastle are not Henderson's only suitors as 90min have reported that a number of clubs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation.

Southampton have been made the favourites to end the shot-stopper's Old Trafford stint by bookmakers, while the Manchester Evening News previously revealed Dutch giants Ajax are interested in securing Henderson's services on loan.

What has Dean Jones said about Henderson?

Jones is aware that Henderson is keen to move onto pastures new after growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities at United.

While Rangnick would rather the one-cap England international remain at Old Trafford until the end of the campaign at the very least, Jones understands that Henderson is vying for a switch before the January transfer window comes to a close.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I know he wants to move as soon as possible."

Why is Henderson frustrated at Manchester United?

We are less than two years on from then-United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming Henderson will go on to become his club and country's first-choice goalkeeper, but the 6 ft 2 ace appears no closer to being either.

Having come through the Old Trafford ranks, Henderson has gone on to make just 28 senior appearances thanks to being kept out of the side by David de Gea.

He has only featured twice this season and is still waiting for his first Premier League involvement since donning the gloves against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.

That is despite former England goalkeeper David James suggesting Henderson should have gone into the campaign ahead of de Gea in the pecking order.

