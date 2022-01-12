St. James' Park transfer news: 'Newcastle making headway' with deal for £30m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Newcastle are making good progress in their pursuit of young French striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle and Jones is confident that Eddie Howe's side are on the right track to sign him.

What's the latest news with Ekitike?

With Callum Wilson facing a spell on the sidelines following his injury sustained against Manchester United last month, Newcastle need to bring in at least one striker this month.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that the Magpies were desperately trying to sign a frontman before they host Watford in a crunch relegation clash at St James' Park this weekend.

And that is looking likely to be the case, with Chris Wood on the verge of completing a £25m switch from another of Newcastle's relegation rivals Burnley.

Despite Wood's imminent arrival, the Magpies are still trying to get another striker over the line, and are locked in talks with Reims over the signing of Ekitike.

The teenager has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, scoring eight goals, including five in his last eight league outings. Furthermore, Ekitike's fine goalscoring return has come in just 10 starts.

Newcastle have made an informal bid for the Frenchman, but that offer is reportedly less than Reims' £30m asking-price.

But Jones believes that Newcastle are making good progress in their pursuit of Ekitike, who's currently suspended following his red card in a French cup match earlier this month.

What did Jones say bout Ekitike?

When asked for an update, Jones GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle are making headway with Hugo Ekitike now."

How has Ekitike fared this season?

According to WhoScored, Ekitike has been Reims' sixth-best player this season with eight goals and two assists in less than 900 minutes.

In fact, in the whole of Ligue 1, only eight players have scored more than him, with the teenager scoring twice as many goals as Lionel Messi and Neymar combined.

Those statistics will only excite the St James' Park faithful, but the youngster has never kicked a ball in the Premier League, so it'll be interesting to see how he performs if he does sign for the Magpies.

