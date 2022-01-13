Newcastle transfer news: The Magpies have an ‘interest’ in £42.3m attacking duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United have an 'interest' in both Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Magpies are believed to be eager to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window and could potentially make a move for one or both of the aforementioned duo.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

With Callum Wilson set for an extended period on the sidelines through injury, it's unsurprising that acquiring further attacking options are high up on Eddie Howe's wish list.

Burnley striker Chris Wood is set to be the first forward to join the St. James' Park revolution following their Saudi-backed takeover after they triggered his £25 million release clause.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that 'Newcastle are working to sign one more striker,' opening the door to another arrival in the weeks ahead.

And Martial and Aubameyang could be the next targets on Howe's radar, with both players thought to be available this winter.

Martial's agent revealed last month that he wants to leave United in search of regular game time, while Aubameyang hasn't featured for the Gunners since 6 December after returning home late from a trip abroad.

Downie has now confirmed that Newcastle are keeping close tabs on the pair as they weigh up their next move in the transfer market.

What has Downie said about Martial and Aubameyang?

The two pacey hitmen - who earn a combined £600,000-per-week - are currently out of favour at their respective clubs and could imminently depart as a result.

Although no formal offer for either player has materialised yet, Downie disclosed how Newcastle have an 'interest' in both Martial and Aubameyang.

He told GiveMeSport: “That's the best way to look at it (they’re both options). There's interest in both players.”

Who would be the better signing for Newcastle?

Both strikers have an enviable record in front of goal, with Martial bagging 79 goals in 289 appearances for the Red Devils and Aubameyang finding the back of the net on 92 occasions in 163 outings for Arsenal.

Despite Martial having an inferior record, though, it's the France international who is likely to demand a bigger transfer fee, given the 26-year-old is six years Aubameyang's junior.

The United ace also has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, 12 months more than the Gabon international, and still has room to grow and improve.

Therefore, Aubameyang may be the more realistic option financially, but it would surely be hard for Newcastle to entice either player to join them in a relegation battle at the midway point in the season.

