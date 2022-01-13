Everton latest news: Boardroom's stance on Rafa Benitez transfer activity revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Everton are willing to back manager Rafael Benitez in the January transfer window after he demanded their support.

The Toffees have been struggling under the Spaniard’s management but Jones believes that they are willing to give him their full backing in January.

What’s the latest with Everton?

The Toffees are currently marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League table and sit 15th in the league.

They have won just one of their last 12 games, although that victory came over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Their last three outings have seen them lose to both Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, conceding three goals in both games, while also holding Chelsea to a draw.

As a result, Everton are just eight points clear of the relegation zone but they have a key run of fixtures coming up that could see them climb away from trouble.

Benitez’s side face Norwich City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leeds United in their next four games, with three of those sides currently below the club in the table.

Everton have been spending money, too, bringing in left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers; per Transfermarkt, the deals have cost a combined £33.75m.

And Jones thinks the board will continue to back Benitez throughout the January window.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Rafa Benitez wants backing, he wants to show that the club are behind him and, for now, that is what they are doing, that’s the approach they’re taking.”

Is this the right call?

It’s a case of either backing Benitez or sacking Benitez.

The form recently has been roundly awful but, as mentioned, they have a run of games that could make or break their season.

While he is in post, the best thing to do is put every single resource the club has behind the manager and they have shown signs of doing exactly that.

Signing both Mykolenko and Patterson is a sign of genuine backing as the club look to climb up the league table.

It may not work, especially if performances don’t improve, but this is the best thing the club can do.

