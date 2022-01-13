Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was involved in a heated touchline altercation following Alexis Sanchez’s dramatic winning goal for Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday night.

Sanchez won the trophy for Inter with virtually the last kick of the game at the San Siro, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

But Bonucci, who was waiting to come on specifically for the penalty shoot-out, was left enraged after Sanchez’s winner at the death.

Juve went 1-0 up midway through the first half thanks to Weston McKennie’s 25th-minute goal, but Lautaro Martinez ensured the two sides went into half-time level after converting a penalty 10 minutes later.

The scores were still tied after 120 minutes but Sanchez’s goal in stoppage-time earned Inter their sixth Italian Super Cup.

Bonucci was set to come on for penalty shoot-out

Per Football Italia, Juventus staff were urging their players to concede a free-kick shortly before Sanchez’s winner, so that Bonucci could come on for the penalty shoot-out.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri and his assistants were reportedly shouting at players to ‘foul someone’ so that Bonucci could enter the fray and take a penalty.

It was a mistake in the Juve defence that allowed Sanchez to poke home from close-range and Football Italia claim that the touchline requests may have distracted the players.

Video: Bonucci loses his head after Sanchez's winner

Bonucci took his frustration out on a member of the Inter staff - believed to be club secretary Cristiano Mozzillo, according to Juventusnews24, per Football Italia - and you can watch the footage here:

Video of the incident was also captured from the stands:

It’s unclear what, if anything, was said to Bonucci but the Italy international was clearly unhappy.

Allegri: 'Football was invented by the Devil'

“It was a real game, a good test for us to see where we are. Unfortunately, football sometimes feels like it was invented by the Devil,” Allegri told Sport Mediaset, per Football Italia.

“We made a naïve mistake five seconds from the end, but played against the strongest team in Italy at the moment and had several chances, allowing Inter very little. We struggled in the opening 10 minutes, but then did really well.”

He added: “A defeat five seconds from the end hurts, but we need to use that anger for Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

“We need to look at the positives, the team is improving, especially physically. It was a one-off game, it didn’t go the way we wanted, so now we focus on the league.”

