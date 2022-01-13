Leeds transfer news: 'Bielsa-type' £10m Whites target compared to Kalvin Phillips

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United target Boubacar Kamara is a 'Bielsa-type player' who boasts similar attributes to Elland Road favourite Kalvin Phillips, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

The Whites have been quiet in the transfer market so far but they were hit by the blow of Phillips being sidelined for two months thanks to sustaining a hamstring injury in the draw with Brentford before the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Kamara?

According to the Daily Mail, via LeedsLive, head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen to welcome Marseille's Kamara to Leeds in a cut-price deal.

The report suggests a switch could be secured for as little as £10million due to the defensive midfielder entering the final six months of his contract.

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been named as suitors, along with West Ham United, so the 22-year-old is clearly not short of options.

Premier League clubs are now able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Kamara, which would see him join for free in the summer, and it has been revealed that he is looking to secure a deal worth £150,000-per-week.

Should Leeds bow to Kamara's demands, that would make him the club's highest-earner by a considerable margin.

The Whites and their domestic rivals were put on red alert after The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported last month that Kamara had rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Marseille and decided to move onto pastures new.

What has Adam White said about Kamara?

White believes there are some similarities between Kamara and fellow midfielder Phillips, who came through the ranks at Leeds.

The French football expert feels Kamara suits Bielsa's style of play and, with him still being in the early stages of his career, could be improved by the Argentinian.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's probably a fair amount of comparison between the two (Kamara and Phillips) in some regards.

"I think Kamara is probably a good Bielsa-type player in that he's young, mobile, technically very good and malleable, so Bielsa could put his ideas into him."

How has Kamara performed so far this season?

Despite his days looking numbered at Marseille, Kamara has still been a regular starter for his current employers.

Although he is a defensive-minded midfielder, Kamara showed his attacking instincts by bagging his first goal of the season in the 4-1 win over Lorient in October.

The Frenchman is also comfortable in possession, with him boasting a 90.4 per cent pass success rate.

