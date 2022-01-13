Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has recently posted a video on his social media of himself running on a treadmill, and in this video he took a few digs towards two of his fellow heavyweight boxers.

One of these was aimed at Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Fury seemed to imply that the Ukrainian champion uses steroids. This was something that did not sit well with Fury’s former rival and Usyk’s fellow countryman Wladimir Klitschko.

The Gypsy King defeated Klitschko in 2015 to capture the titles that Usyk now holds, however, Fury later had to relinquish the belts due to having depression, which led to alcohol and substance abuse.

In Fury’s video he said: “You know what I can’t believe?

“That AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving them. You big, useless dosser.

“You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts.

“But it’s gonna have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little sted head of the belts and get them back to Britain.

“You useless dossers. Honestly, bring them to me – the ‘Gypsy King’, bring them to me.

“I’ll put them in their place, relieve them of the belts again.”

Usyk has yet to respond to the claims from Fury as of writing this article, but many fans will be hoping there will be a unification fight between the pair of them at some point in the future.

Fury’s claim about Usyk taking steroids did not seem to sit well with Klitschko, as he took to Twitter to give his reply.

He stated: “You live in a glass house and someone needs to take away your stones.

"Wasn’t long before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!!”

This was a reference to back in 2016 when Tyson and his cousin Hughie both tested positive for nandrolone metabolites. UKAD suspended both fighters after this.

Fury did not take long to reply to his former rival as he posted another video on Twitter saying: “Wladimir, you’ve got some cheek to come back after all these years and open your big mouth.

“You never landed a punch; I took all your belts off ya. Look, these used to belong to you mush, now they belong to me.

“You useless dosser, keep dreaming.”

