Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday evening after defeating Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues led 2-0 going in to the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea booked their place in the final, which takes place on February 27.

Thiago Silva played his first match since signing a new contract with the club.

The 37-year-old, who signed a new one-year extension earlier this month, was introduced with 24 minutes remaining in north London.

The Brazilian was his reliable self as he saw his side over the line without any late drama.

Silva has become a popular figure among Chelsea fans since signing for the club in 2020.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And he shared a beautiful moment with the Chelsea supporters inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the full-time whistle sounded.

Per Premier League presenter Olivia Buzaglo, Silva stood in front of the Chelsea fans for a good five minutes, whilst the fans sang his name and he danced along.

Videos of the moment have emerged and it really was a special moment. Watch them below...

Silva is fast establishing himself as a Chelsea hero.

He may now be 37 years old but he continues to perform at a very high level.

The centre-back also clearly gets what it means to be a Chelsea player and has a good rapport with the club's fans.

View some reaction from Chelsea supporters to the moment below...

Thomas Tuchel was happy with the result but was not thrilled with his side's performance.

"We can close spaces much better. We can control the match better," he said after the game, per the Metro.

"We controlled the match, we had big chances. But we allowed chances from easy and sloppy mistakes and were lucky. We almost gave a penalty away for absolutely no reason.

"The same happened for the last 20 minutes, a mixture of lack of focus, over-confidence, and suddenly we need luck to not have another penalty.

Tottenham BOTTLE IT again! Tottenham vs Chelsea Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

"We need to play much better if we want to really deserve results like this.

"We’re happy with the result. In the first half we were the better team and we deserved to be up.

"But we lost concentration and lost focus in the last 15 minutes of the first half and again in the second half. We were almost punished for lack of focus.

"We played at 90% and that’s not our style – we shouldn’t do this. We had to work hard and it was not our best performance – we were better in the first leg."

Chelsea will now play either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

News Now - Sport News