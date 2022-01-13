Daniel Cormier predicts Jon Jones will lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Jones will lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou as they are 'a different level of heavyweight', his bitter rival Daniel Cormier has claimed.

Interim titleholder Gane will face the defending heavyweight champion on January 22 in the main event of UFC 270 in Anaheim, California.

The winner of the fight could be in line to face DC's former foe, Jones, who previously held the UFC's light heavyweight title.

Cormier, a former two-weight world champion, fought Jones twice in the octagon, and he had some words of warning for his old rival.

When asked to give his predictions for the new year, Cormier told ESPN: “I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou.

“I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem.

"It’s not that Jones has gotten worse; it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight.”

However, this contradicts his earlier claims that Jones 'is the guy that will present the most problems to Ciryl Gane'.

Speaking on his ESPN show 'DC & RC' in August last year, Cormier, who is now retired from mixed martial arts, said: “Jon Jones is the guy that will present the most problems to Ciryl Gane.

"Why? Because Jon Jones has fought at 205, Jon Jones has the skill of a little guy, Jon Jones has seen athletes before.

“Jon Jones beat me twice. I’m an athlete. He’s seen the speed, he’s seen the foot movement and the angles, he’s had to deal with guys like that before.

"Now can he handle that at a weight class above? I don’t know. But I truly believe that Jones is one of the guys that truly can give Ciryl Gane problems, but I don’t know who beats him. I think Francis has his hands full.”

As mentioned, Jones and Cormier have fought twice before, with Jones coming out on top on both occasions.

The two men were embroiled in a fierce rivalry before they even fought at UFC 182 - one of the promotion's highest selling pay-per-view events at the time - including their infamous brawl in the middle of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

On January 3, 2015, Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision, but was stripped of the title later that same year after violating the UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct policy. He won their second fight at UFC 214 in 2017 but this time the result was changed to a no-contest after he tested positive for a turinabol metabolite

Since then, their heated rivalry has continued on social media and exchanging words during press conferences and interviews, with the pair seemingly happy to take pot shots at each other at any given opportunity.

