James Rodriguez has been hailed as a hero after coming to the aid of Ousmane Coulibaly, who suffered a heart attack during a league game in Qatar last weekend.

The Colombian playmaker, who joined Al Rayyan from Everton in September, reportedly performed a ‘life-saving move’ on Coulibaly after the Al-Wakrah defender collapsed in front of goal during the first half.

Per beIN Sports, doctors say that Rodriguez’s decision to adjust Coulibaly’s head allowed the Mali international to breathe properly.

A photo of the moment James helped his opponent before medical staff arrived onto the scene has also emerged:

The South American’s quick-thinking may have made a significant difference before medics arrived shortly afterwards.

Coulibaly, 32, was taken to hospital and is reportedly in a stable condition, per The Daily Mail.

A statement released by the league confirmed the right-back had suffered cardiac arrest during the Stars League Qatari Stars League fixture.

“During the QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah on Saturday, Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack which required the intervention of medical and ambulance staff present at the venue,' the brief statement read.

“It may be noted that the player is currently receiving necessary medical care and attention.

“The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a fast recovery, and we would like to thank the medical staff of both teams, paramedics and doctors for their great efforts during such events.”

James Rodriguez produced Man of the Match performance

Al Rayyan were 1-0 up at the time thanks to Shojae Khalilzadeh’s 19th-minute goal, assisted by Rodriguez.

The game was abandoned after Coulibaly collapsed and rescheduled for Monday.

James scored two second-half goals to earn Al Rayyan a 3-0 victory but all thoughts were, of course, with Coulibaly.

