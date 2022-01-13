Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has posted an image on Twitter supposedly explaining the confusing heavyweight division to a non-boxing fan, taking a dig at two of his former rivals Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko in the process.

The post reads: “Explaining the current heavyweight division to non-boxing people is a real treat.

“So, yeah, the guy in the middle beat the other two and uh...um...”

The Gypsy King also tagged both Wilder and Klitschko in this post to ensure that they see it. Whether they have or not remains to be seen.

The story behind this post is how Fury defeated both boxers when he was so called out of shape and overweight.

Fury, who remains undefeated in his career, defeated Klitschko in his first world title fight back in 2015 in Dusseldorf. The picture of Fury was taken at the press conference following the fight and shows the Brit not to be in the usual body shape of a boxer, certainly compared to Klitschko, who always maintained an impressive physique.

Following this fight, Fury served a ban from boxing for testing positive for a banned substance. He also took a break from the sport after suffering from severe depression, leading to alcohol and substance abuse.

But once returning to the ring, Fury earned a world title fight against the American Deontay Wilder. Their first fight took place in December 2018 and ended in a split decision draw after 12 rounds. Many believe Fury had done enough to win this fight, however, despite his brutal knockdown in the final round.

Fast forward to February 2020 and Fury finally got his rematch with the Bronze Bomber. This time, he did not let it go the distance as Wilder’s team were forced to throw in the towel in the seventh round to avoid any further punishment for the American.

The contract for this fight meant that there had to be a trilogy if Fury had been victorious.

This fight took place in October 2020 and it will go down as a modern classic as both fighters exchanged a total of five knockdowns.

However, it was once again Fury who had his arm raised at the end as he retained his WBC title thanks to an 11th-round knockout.

