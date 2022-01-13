League of Legends Update 12.2: Champion Buffs & Champion Nerfs Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games are set to release patch 12.2 on the League of Legends Servers on the 19th of January and details are beginning to emerge regarding what the gaming community can expect.

This patch is the second of the new season and is set to be a much bigger patch than the previous patch 12.1.

We will be seeing buffs on the Two Brothers of Wind, Yasuo and Yone and Nerfs to wall-hopping Assassin Talon.

So what are League Players going to be seeing in Patch 12.2? Are there going to be any major buffs on Items? Any big changes to Champions?

Keep scrolling to see what exactly is going on in League of Legends.

Thanks to RiotPhlox for sharing early leaks of what will take place in 12.2, here are the Champions that will be buffed and nerfed.

Champion Buffs

Nocturne



-HP/Lvl 85 → 95 - Q

-AD Ratio 75% –> 85%

Volibear

-AD/Lvl 3 → 3.5

-E CD 15s → 13s

Yasuo

-Q AD Ratio 100% → 105%

Yone

-Q AD Ratio 100% → 105%

Veigar

-Q CD 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 → 6/5.5/5/4.5/4

-Stacks from Large Minions/Monsters 2 → 3

Tristana

-Base HP 559 → 600

-HP Regen 3.75 → 4

Senna

-Q Now slows enemies by 20% (+6%/100AP)(+10%/100 bonus AD) for 2s

Samira

-R Damage per bullet 0/10/20 (+50%) AD → 5/15/25 (+50% AD)

Champion Nerfs

Shen

-Increased Q Damage 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% → 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% Target’s Max HP

Talon

-W Bonus Monster Damage 130% → 105%

Qiyana

-Grass Zone Duration 3.5s → 3s

-HP Regen 7.5 →6

Lulu

-W CD 16/15/14/13/12s → 17/16/15/14/13

Zed

-R Base Damage 100% AD → 65% AD

Champion Adjustments

Tahm Kench

-E Grey Health 45/50/55/60/65% → 15/25/35/45/55% Increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are two or more nearby visible enemies (Dead or Alive)

-E Grey HP to HP 30-100% Lvls → 45-100% Lvls 1-18

-R Shield 400/500/600 (+100% AP) → 500/700/900 (+150% AP)

-Q Slow 40% → 50%

-R Ally Cast slows Kench for 30/20/10% → Grants Kench 40% Move Speed for 3 Seconds

Janna

-See Riot August

Rengar

-R New Passive - Rengar can now leap from camouflage

Are you excited about these changes? Has your favourite champion been buffed? Has your favourite champion been nerfed?

