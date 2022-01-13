Burnley transfer news: Clarets eye 6 ft 5 'real threat' as Chris Wood replacement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley have an interest in signing Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore as a replacement for Chris Wood, sources close to GIVEMESPORT have revealed.

The New Zealand international has moved to Tyneside after Newcastle United activated his release clause.

What's the latest transfer news at Burnley?

Wood has finalised a move to St. James' Park after the Magpies triggered a £25m clause in his Turf Moor contract, rendering the Clarets largely in preventing him from leaving the club.

That leaves a gaping hole in Sean Dyche's attack. Summer signing Maxwel Cornet is the only Burnley player to score more times than Wood in the Premier League this season, while the 6 foot 3 striker has also won the most aerial duels per game of any player in the division.

Much like Newcastle, Burnley's Premier League status beyond this terms remains perilous. They're in 18th place, above the Magpies on goal difference alone and at least two points away from safety - albeit with a game in hand on Watford in 17th.

It appears more than likely Burnley will therefore need to put the £25m windfall from Wood's departure to good use before the end of the month, by finding a direct replacement for a player who has scored 28% of the Lancashire side's Premier League goals since the start of the 2017/18 season.

Are Burnley looking at Kieffer Moore?

According to sources close to GMS, Burnley have an interest in snapping up Cardiff star Moore this month.

Interestingly, Moore has already been linked with a January exit from the Welsh club. The Sun have mooted Bournemouth as a potential destination while valuing the Wales international at £10m, while talkSPORT's Alex Crook recently suggested him as a signing for David Moyes at West Ham (via West Ham Zone).

But Cardiff City legend Danny Gabbidon hinted at fears of a Burnley swoop for Moore on Twitter, stating "Chris Wood leaving Burnley has me worried", and it appears his concerns may be justified.

Moore is at the very least in Burnley's thinking as a replacement for Wood as we approach the midway mark in the transfer window.

The 24-cap forward's Cardiff contract is due to expire in 18 month too, so a decent bid this month could well tempt the Championship side to cash in before his value starts to drop significantly.

Why are Burnley interested in Moore?

Moore's goalscoring record this season has been a little underwhelming with just five goals to his name from 22 Championship appearances.



Nonetheless, the former Barnsley and Wigan man was in explosive form last term as he netted 20 times in the second tier.

That prompted then-Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy to lavish praise on the striker, stating: "The shift he puts in every week is amazing. We have not got a direct replacement for him, so he has played all the games.

"Testimony to that is that he knows we haven't got a direct replacement and he knows he is going to play all the games, but he doesn't take his foot off the gas, he keeps going.

"He's been terrific. A real threat and a very effective centre forward."

Moore then showed his capacity to impact on the international stage at Euro 2020 when he scored against Switzerland.

Across all competitions then, Moore has racked up 37 goals and assists in his 85 appearances since the start of last season.



More pertinent to Burnley, Moore measures in at a staggering 6 foot 5 and offers a similar level of aerial dominance to Wood. In fact, he's averaged just 0.2 less aerial duels won per game this season, while his return in that respect last term was a staggering 10.5.



Burnley rank first for long balls and fourth for crosses in the Premier League this season, so a striker with Moore's level of threat in the air would be a massive boost for Dyche in his bid keep the Clarets in the Premier League.







