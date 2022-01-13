Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA Mobile 22 launches on Friday 18th January 2022 and we have all the latest details around new game mode Icon Journeys.

Icons have been a great addition to the game, and they have been the players that a lot of the FIFA community want to use in the game.

The Icons cards are legends of the game who are not playing anymore, and it has meant that gamers have been able to play as footballers such as Pele, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Fernando Torres.

An exciting new season in FIFA Mobile is exactly what the gaming community needed, and expectations are very high for all the new content coming to the game on iOS and Android.

FIFA Mobile 22 New Icon Journeys Mode Revealed

There is a lot of new content coming to FIFA Mobile 22 and one of the most exciting new game modes coming to the franchise on mobile is Icon Journeys.

According to the developers, this new game mode is very similar to the Gullit event from the last season, but it is quite unique.

Players will have to complete all the quests and chapters in Icon Journeys, and if they do this, they will be able to claim an Icon player for free. It looks like the Icon available for free in this new and upcoming season is Fernando Torres.

This is very exciting and a great addition from the developers as Icons can be very hard to obtain in FIFA Mobile. This is due to the fact that they are very expensive on the transfer market and also hard to get in packs on the store.

No doubt there will be a lot of milestones and objectives to do in order to complete this Icon Journey, but this is good as it means that gamers will have something to grind for when playing FIFA Mobile 22 in this new and upcoming season.

It looks like FIFA Mobile are teasing new content in the build up to the season being released, and if they reveal anymore, we will provide all the latest updates on GiveMeSport.

Will you be completing Icon Journeys and are you excited for the new season? Let Us Know down below!

