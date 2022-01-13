Aston Villa transfer news: 'One of the stories of the window' emerging at Villa Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones said that Aston Villa are quickly becoming one of the stories of the window but doesn't think that Steven Gerrard's side are done just yet.

Villa have lost their last three games across all competitions, but Gerrard has made a bright start to his reign, collecting 12 points from his eight Premier League games in charge.

But to ensure they can push for the European places in the second half of the season, Villa are looking to continue stamping their authority on the transfer window.

What business have Villa done so far?

The window might be less than two weeks old, but Gerrard is already making his mark. Earlier this month, Villa made their first signing of the window when Phillipe Coutinho made the loan switch to Barcelona, becoming one of their most eye catching transfers ever.

Villa aren't messing around, though, despite Coutinho being confirmed. In December, Gerrard told his scouts to find him a new left-back, with Matt Targett the only left-sided player in his squad.

And his scouts appear to have come up trumps, with Everton's Lucas Digne on the verge of becoming his second January addition for around £25m.

Despite their bright start to the window, Jones doesn't think that Gerrard or Villa are finished just yet.

What did Jones say about Aston Villa?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think we will see more from Villa and it's interesting that they're becoming one of the stories of the window."

Who else could Villa sign?

With ambitious owners in charge, Villa appear hopeful of making further attractive signings in the remaining days of the window.

A central midfielder has been targeted and according to Sky Sports, Villa are interested in signing Yves Bissouma, who's entered the final 18 months of his contract at Brighton.

Bissouma is currently away with Mali at the African Cup of Nations, which means a deal will be difficult to get done, but reporter Dharmesh Sheth said recently that it's one to keep a close eye on.

Following on from their impressive summer window when they signed the likes of Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings, the additions of Coutinho and Digne mean that Gerrard is quickly building something special at Villa Park.

