Honkai Star Rail: What are the System Requirements?

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming game from miHoYo, the creators of the massively popular free-to-play games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd.

With the game set to be miHoYo's first foray into the JRPG genre, fans of the company have been wondering what mobile capabilities they will need to fully immerse themselves in the new title.

Here's everything you need to know about the system requirements for Honkai Star Rail on both Android and iOS.

Honkai Star Rail System Requirements

The official release date for Honkai Star Rail is not yet confirmed by the developer, however, we know that the game began its Beta in October 2021.

Because of the Beta starting, miHoYo were able to give out the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game for Beta testers.

Whilst not confirmed, it is likely that these will be the same system requirements when the game is officially launched as a free-to-play title at some point in late 2022 or early 2023.

Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Honkai Star Rail:

Android Minimum

Processor - Snapdragon 720 or higher

RAM - 3GB

Operating System - Android 7

Storage - 10GB

Android Recommended

Processor - Snapdragon 845 or higher

RAM - 4GB

Operating System - Android 8.1 and above

Storage - 10GB

iOS

Processor - Apple A12 Bionic or higher

Storage - 10GB

Operating System - Requires iOS 12.0 or later

As noted, Honkai Star Rail will be a JRPG game, with turned-based combat. Here’s what the company has listed on the official site for the game:

A New Title in the Honkai Series - Embark on a new Astral adventure

Dungeon Exploration - Uncover the Fragmentum’s secrets with your team

Turn-Based RPG - Engage in thrilling, strategic combat

We're hoping that there will be even more information released about the game ahead of the expected release date, which is believed to be the end of 2022 or early 2023.

miHoYo titles such as Genshin Impact have active communities and a ton of leaks, so it is likely that the same sources will be able to get information on this brand new game ahead of the official release date of the v1.0 edition.

