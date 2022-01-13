Honkai Star Rail: Is it Being Released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming game from miHoYo, the creators of the massively popular free-to-play games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, but will the game be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

With the game set to be miHoYo's first foray into the JRPG genre, fans of the company have been wondering if they will be able to play the game on their home consoles.

The new JRPG title would certainly have a natural place on home consoles, with the Nintendo Switch already being a proposed home for other games that miHoYo have produced.

Here's everything you need to know about the platforms that Honkai Star Rail will be appearing on when it is finally released.

Honkai Star Rail PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

Honkai Star Rail is initially set to be released on Android and iOS, which means that we aren't expecting the game to come out on home consoles anytime soon.

One of miHoYo's other major titles, the aforementioned Genshin Impact, has been muted for a release on Nintendo Switch for some time, is still not available on the console.

Genshin Impact is regarded as a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild type of game, so it would certainly make sense for the game to be ported over.

Whilst we do expect Genshin to finally move over to Nintendo Switch at some point, there's no telling whether we will see Honkai Star Rail make its way over to consoles after it is initially released on mobile platforms.

We're hoping that there will be even more information released about the game ahead of the expected release date, which is believed to be the end of 2022 or early 2023.

miHoYo titles such as Genshin Impact have active communities and a ton of leaks, so it is likely that the same sources will be able to get information on this brand new game ahead of the official release date of the v1.0 edition.

