West Ham transfer news: 'Really exciting' claim emerges over £11.7m Moyes target

Journalist Conor Clancy believes West Ham target Aaron Hickey has a very exciting future ahead of him.

The teenager is currently playing his football for Bologna in Serie A, and has made a positive impression since moving to Italy last year.

What's the latest news involving Hickey?

Hickey has had a fine start to the season at Bologna, scoring four goals for the side who are comfortably sat in mid-table. He has also helped the team keep seven clean sheets during this period.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with it being reported that West Ham are keeping tabs on the left-back, who does not turn 20 until June, and could make a move for him in the current transfer window.

What has Clancy said about Hickey?

Clancy has pointed out that Hickey's long-range shooting is a particularly eye-catching attribute, and he feels that there is plenty more to come from the defender, who is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt, in the coming years.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “All of his goals, I think, have been from outside the box too, so that is promising. I am really excited by the levels that Hickey can reach.”

Would Hickey go straight into West Ham's starting XI?

West Ham boss David Moyes has largely relied on experience to help push the Hammers up the table over the last two years, with the likes of Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski establishing themselves as key figures at the club.

The side's first-choice left-back, Aaron Cresswell, is also into his thirties and has done very little wrong over the years, so Hickey may have to bide his time for opportunities initially if he does move to east London.

However, Moyes has handed young defender Ben Johnson some game time this season, while he also gave a host of teenagers their senior debuts in the Europa League last month.

This indicates that he is willing to give youth a chance, and with Cresswell being hampered by a back problem over the past couple of months it may be time for Moyes to look to the future by bringing in a long-term replacement for the England international.

If he does go down that route, Hickey looks to be a fine alternative to Cresswell, and he could go on to cement his place in the team for years to come at the London Stadium.

