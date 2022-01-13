Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIA is beginning its investigation into the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and it has been suggested that both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen may be among those to be interviewed in the next few weeks as part of the process.

The season finale of the 2021 campaign is still very much at the forefront of everyone's minds and though 2022 testing will soon be upon us in February, it looks as though we're going to be getting big 2021-related headlines in the same month as well.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports' Craig Slater, the FIA have begun their process to investigate just how the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix unfolded and what can be learned from the situation, with them planning on wrapping it up in the next three weeks.

We'll have answers by early February, then, and Slater has said that it's not beyond the realms of possibility that both Hamilton and Verstappen, as well as the other drivers caught up in the unlapped/lapped car storm could be asked for their views - if they haven't been already.

"Work only began in earnest on it on Monday," Slater told Sky Sports.

"That is to say, this FIA commission started to interview those involved.

"Presumably Hamilton, Verstappen, the team bosses involved, the other drivers who were involved in this 'unlapping yourself behind the safety car' saga, or not involved in it as they case may be."

The final few laps, including the last one in particular, of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 will live long in the memory and, for many, not for the right reasons.

Whilst Red Bull and Verstappen fans naturally celebrated their Dutch superstar taking the championship, Mercedes were straight to the Stewards' room to protest the result back in mid-December, with social media ablaze with all kinds of comment and debate.

Of course, Merc dropped their appeal against the result, effectively ruling out any notion of Verstappen losing his crown, on the grounds that the FIA would conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of proceedings in those final throes, and we're now at that stage.

What the governing body discovers and discloses remains to be seen but it's certainly going to make for fascinating reading and the hope just has to be that lessons can be learned to try and avoid such a ferocious fallout being sparked in the future.

Time will soon tell.

