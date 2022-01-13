UFL Game: Celtic Form Official Partnership with Upcoming Football Sim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of the upcoming football sim UFL have signed an official partnership with the Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Strikerz Inc are continuing to build up the game's reputation ahead of its launch which is gathering up huge amounts of intrigue right across the gaming community, which is set to go head to head with EA Sports and FIFA 22, who have had this sector to themselves for many years.

With Celtic joining the UFL team, they have become the seventh club to make the move, with West Ham United, Sporting Liston, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Monchengladbach, AS Monaco and Besiktas have formed partnerships beforehand.

Via the official press release, the developers said: "Strikerz Inc, the team behind the upcoming online football video gaming league, UFL, officially goes green by signing a partnership deal with global football giants Celtic FC.

"Driven by their phenomenal fans, the Celts are a household name in football. First established in 1888, the club has won more than a hundred trophies in its 134 years of history. Among those are 51 league titles and 60 domestic cups. In 1967, Celtic F.C. became the first British club to win the European Cup (later renamed Champions League) when they beat Inter Milan in Lisbon.

The deal highlights the intention of Strikerz Inc. to create a network of clubs that share the values of the company."

Eugene Nashilov, Strikerz Inc's CEO, spoke of his pride in the deal and admired the philosophy and building blocks that Celtic have lived off down the years.

“Celtic epitomises the spirit of the game,” he said, “they forged their success through tireless hard work and made their name heard everywhere from the terraces of Glasgow to the shores of Australia. That’s a perfect example of what we’re trying to achieve with UFL – and what we expect from our players.”

Adrian Filby, Celtic's Commercial Director, added: “We are delighted to partner with Strikerz Inc. for the exciting launch of their new-to-market UFL video game. Celtic gaming fans from all over the world will have the chance to play this new title and have their Club represented and fully licensed in it. We are looking forward to starting out on this journey with Strikerz Inc. and seeing the big gameplay reveal later this month.”

UFL is expected to be released in 2022 at some stage but it is not yet known what gaming platforms it will accommodate.

