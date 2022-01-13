Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Update: Patch Notes, Release Date and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is on its way and we have all the latest information around the details of the patch notes and when it will be released.

This is the first season since Vanguard was released and a new Warzone map named Caldera was released, and it hasn't had the success that the developers would have wanted it to have.

There are a couple of reasons for this, but the main one has been to the sheer amount of bugs, crashes and issues in the game.

Hopefully this upcoming update sorts out all the big issues in Warzone and makes it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Release Date

The Update has just gone live on Thursday 13th January 2022, and the gaming community are over the moon to see what this reloaded update has done.

Patch Notes

With the update now live, the patch notes have been released. This is a huge update sorting out a lot of issues, so be sure to read them. These notes have been gathered from the official Raven Software website:

Modes

Vanguard Plunder

Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you've seen across other Vanguard game modes - but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

More fixes to come.

Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.

Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.

Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.

Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu.

New Known Issues

Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability.

Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability.

Weapons

New Weapons

Welgun Submachine Gun (VG)

Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.

Weapon Adjustments

There are several changes pertaining to ‘Visual Recoil’ below.

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Visual Recoil decreased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Recoil decreased

Recoil Deviation decreased

AS44 (VG)

Initial Recoil decreased

Recoil Deviation decreased

NZ-41 (VG)

Recoil Deviation decreased slightly

Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later

Shotgun

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Hip Spread increased slightly

Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1

Max Damage Range decreased to 473, down from 500

Mid Damage Range decreased to 612, down from 650

Attachments

Ammo

Cooper Carbine (VG)

Compressed Rounds

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Barrel

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760mm 05B

Visual Recoil decreased

Cooper Carbine (VG)

22" Cooper Custom

Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

Queen's 705mm Royal

No longer removes Damage Falloff

Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

Krausnick 317mm 04B

Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%

Gun Perk

Double Barrel (VG)

Akimbo

Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%

Magazine

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Visual Recoil decreased

Cooper Carbine (VG)

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

Move Speed increased by 4%

ADS Speed increased by 1%

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3

Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21

Muzzle

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

Mercury Silencer

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013

MX Silencer

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Mercury Silencer

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

MX Silencer

ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4%

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

M97 Full Choke

ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85

A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.

Rear Grip

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Pine Tar Grip

ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1

Rubber Grip

Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Polymer Grip

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Stock

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Krausnick S11S Folding

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Cooper Carbine (VG)

Removed Stock

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3

Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1

Visual Recoil decreased

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Removed Stock

Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6%



VDD Hunter

Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%

Underbarrel

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Carver Foregrip

Visual Recoil decreased

M1941 Hand Stop

Visual Recoil decreased

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

Carver Foregrip

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

M1930 Strife Angled

Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Carver Foregrip

ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4%

Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

M1941 Hand Stop

Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049

Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10%

Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048

Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Operators

New Operator: Isabella

Store

New Bundle

Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan: Levi Edition Bundle

Includes:

“Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin

“History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Secret Keeper” Epic Charm

“One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker

“Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem

“Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move

“Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight

“Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5:

4.8 GB

PlayStation 4:

4.8 GB

Xbox One Series X / S:

5.1 GB

Xbox One:

5.1 GB

PC:

3.9 GB (Warzone Only)

8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)

You can find all of the latest Gaming related news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News