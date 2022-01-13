Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Update: Patch Notes, Release Date and More
The Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is on its way and we have all the latest information around the details of the patch notes and when it will be released.
This is the first season since Vanguard was released and a new Warzone map named Caldera was released, and it hasn't had the success that the developers would have wanted it to have.
There are a couple of reasons for this, but the main one has been to the sheer amount of bugs, crashes and issues in the game.
Hopefully this upcoming update sorts out all the big issues in Warzone and makes it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone.
Release Date
The Update has just gone live on Thursday 13th January 2022, and the gaming community are over the moon to see what this reloaded update has done.
Patch Notes
With the update now live, the patch notes have been released. This is a huge update sorting out a lot of issues, so be sure to read them. These notes have been gathered from the official Raven Software website:
Modes
Vanguard Plunder
- Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you've seen across other Vanguard game modes - but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
- More fixes to come.
- Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.
- Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.
- Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.
- Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.
- Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.
- Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.
- Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.
- Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.
- Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.
- Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu.
New Known Issues
- Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability.
- Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability.
Weapons
New Weapons
- Welgun Submachine Gun (VG)
- Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.
Weapon Adjustments
There are several changes pertaining to ‘Visual Recoil’ below.
Assault Rifle
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Visual Recoil decreased
Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Recoil decreased
- Recoil Deviation decreased
AS44 (VG)
- Initial Recoil decreased
- Recoil Deviation decreased
NZ-41 (VG)
- Recoil Deviation decreased slightly
- Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later
Shotgun
Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- Hip Spread increased slightly
Submachine Gun
Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1
- Max Damage Range decreased to 473, down from 500
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 612, down from 650
Attachments
Ammo
Cooper Carbine (VG)
- Compressed Rounds
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
Barrel
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- VDD 760mm 05B
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
22" Cooper Custom
- Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3
Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
Queen's 705mm Royal
- No longer removes Damage Falloff
- Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37
Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%
Gun Perk
Double Barrel (VG)
Akimbo
- Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%
Magazine
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Visual Recoil decreased
Cooper Carbine (VG)
- .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Move Speed increased by 4%
- ADS Speed increased by 1%
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21
Muzzle
Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013
MX Silencer
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
MX Silencer
- ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4%
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03
Einhorn Revolving (VG)
M97 Full Choke
- ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85
- A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.
Rear Grip
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
Pine Tar Grip
- ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1
Rubber Grip
- Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047
Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Polymer Grip
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
Stock
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
Krausnick S11S Folding
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
Cooper Carbine (VG)
Removed Stock
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1
- Visual Recoil decreased
Einhorn Revolving (VG)
Removed Stock
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6%
VDD Hunter
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%
Underbarrel
Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
Carver Foregrip
- Visual Recoil decreased
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Visual Recoil decreased
Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
Carver Foregrip
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
M1930 Strife Angled
- Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012
Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
Carver Foregrip
- ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4%
- Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
M1941 Hand Stop
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049
- Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
Operators
New Operator: Isabella
Store
New Bundle
- Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan: Levi Edition Bundle
Includes:
- “Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin
- “History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Secret Keeper” Epic Charm
- “One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker
- “Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem
- “Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move
- “Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight
- “Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro
Warzone Update Sizes
PlayStation 5:
4.8 GB
PlayStation 4:
4.8 GB
Xbox One Series X / S:
5.1 GB
Xbox One:
5.1 GB
PC:
3.9 GB (Warzone Only)
8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
