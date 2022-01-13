Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve is eyeing a run at the Daytona 500 - NASCAR's most iconic race.

The 2022 NASCAR season gets underway next month with the first championship race taking place at Daytona - as it has done every year since 1982.

Indeed, February 20th is the date when things get underway in Florida for the race itself, with Canadian driver Villeneuve aiming to be a part of the field when the lights go green.

We've seen NASCAR/F1 cross-overs before, of course, with the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya and Kimi Raikkonen switching between the sports, whilst Villeneuve himself has Stateside experience with him winning the 1995 IndyCar championship.

Mario Andretti is perhaps the most famous driver to have switched between top-level US motorsport and Formula 1, meanwhile.

As for Villeneuve, the 1997 F1 champ has already been testing on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, driving at the Daytona International Speedway for Team Hezeberg, a Dutch outfit that is new for the 2022 campaign.

On the event, the Canadian said:

“(The Daytona 500) will be extremely special because it is also a standout race.

“It is a very special race to participate in, and it’s hard to get into show when you have to qualify on time or in the duels. So it makes it a bit more stressful, and making the show would already be something special.”

